All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


On Unity Day, EU leaders emphasise importance of supporting Ukraine

Sunday, 22 January 2023, 14:12

Ingrida Šimonytė, Prime Minister of Lithuania, and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, have remarked that this year, Ukraine is celebrating its Unity Day as united as ever, and emphasised the importance of unity in supporting Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

"Ukraine is celebrating its Unity Day united as ever," Šimonytė tweeted. "I call on all supporters of Ukraine to stay united, and on all the undecided to join us on the right side of history. We must arm Ukraine faster, help it endure, repair and rebuild."

Advertisement:

"Today, on Ukraine’s Unity Day, Europe reaffirms its support to Ukraine. We will remain united. For democracy, for freedom, for our values," Metsola added.

Ukraine’s Day of Unity is celebrated to mark the signing of the Unification Act by the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw is open to forming a smaller coalition with countries that are willing to supply Ukraine with some of their Leopard 2 tanks, without Germany's participation, if Berlin does not agree to provide Ukraine with these tanks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: