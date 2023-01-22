All Sections
On Unity Day, EU leaders emphasise importance of supporting Ukraine

Sunday, 22 January 2023, 15:12

Ingrida Šimonytė, Prime Minister of Lithuania, and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, have remarked that this year, Ukraine is celebrating its Unity Day as united as ever, and emphasised the importance of unity in supporting Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

"Ukraine is celebrating its Unity Day united as ever," Šimonytė tweeted. "I call on all supporters of Ukraine to stay united, and on all the undecided to join us on the right side of history. We must arm Ukraine faster, help it endure, repair and rebuild."

"Today, on Ukraine’s Unity Day, Europe reaffirms its support to Ukraine. We will remain united. For democracy, for freedom, for our values," Metsola added.

Ukraine’s Day of Unity is celebrated to mark the signing of the Unification Act by the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw is open to forming a smaller coalition with countries that are willing to supply Ukraine with some of their Leopard 2 tanks, without Germany's participation, if Berlin does not agree to provide Ukraine with these tanks.

