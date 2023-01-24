All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Foreign Minister explains why her country is in no hurry to provide tanks to Ukraine

Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 13:20

Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, in a speech at a meeting of the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly, has told MPs that Germany is not against the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, but is in favour of expanding the coalition of such suppliers.

Source: correspondent for European Pravda in Strasbourg.

Details: Baerbock spoke about her impressions of the conversation with teenagers in the city of Kharkiv and the need to defend Ukraine at the beginning of her speech.

Advertisement:

Later, when it came to questions from PACE members, Norwegian MP Ingrid Schu called on Baerbock to explain when Germany would finally provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. The minister stated that Germany was not against providing tanks in principle, but there was one requirement.

Quote: "I admit it: Ukraine needs more support. But not only from my country, but from all countries. That's why we are calling for tanks to be provided by a large group of countries," she explained, without specifying when this time should come.

Details: Annalena Baerbock acknowledged that there are issues related to the disagreement on this matter within the German government, but she believes it is necessary not to blame each other, but to seek international support for supplies, and not only military ones.

Quote: "Yes, we need to do more military support, but we also need to do more humanitarian support, and we need to hold [the Russian leadership – ed.] liable," she said.

Background: Earlier, Annalena Baerbock had said that Germany would not object if Poland sent Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

She also stated that she believes it is possible to bring the Russian leadership to justice for crimes committed against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: