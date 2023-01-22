Germany won't keep Poland from sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany would not oppose it if Poland sends German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Source: Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, on Sunday in an interview with French television LCI, reports DW and LCI journalist Darius Rochebin on Twitter

L’Allemagne franchit un seuil inédit sur @LCI par la voix de la ministre A.Baerbock. Elle «ne s’opposerait pas» si la Pologne envoie les Léopards.

-J'ai bien entendu, vous avez dit, si les Polonais l'envoient, vous ne vous y opposeriez pas?

-A.Baerbock: Vous m'avez bien compris. pic.twitter.com/HGykBGhocL — Darius Rochebin (@DariusRochebin) January 22, 2023

Details: When asked what would happen if Poland sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Baerbock said: "We will not stand in the way. For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way."

"We know how important these tanks are and this is why we are discussing this now with our partners…We need to make sure people's lives are saved and Ukraine's territory liberated," added the German foreign minister.

The journalist asked if he correctly understood that Germany would not object if Poland sends Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. "You understood me correctly," answered Baerbock.

Background: At the Ramstein-format meeting on 20 January, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the Western allies have not yet agreed to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks, but he instructed his ministry to prepare for "the day that may come."

Some German politicians have since urged their government to at least allow the transfer of Leopards to other countries that are ready to do so, and several hundred people organised a rally in Berlin to demand the tanks be provided to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!