Donor countries to hold financial Ramstein meeting for Ukraine this week – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the holding of a financial Ramstein this week.

Source: Shmyhal during a government meeting on Tuesday

Detail: The G7 countries created a multi-donor coordination platform, the so-called financial Ramstein.

It will work in three main directions:

permanent short-and long-term support for Ukraine;

international financing;

coordination of private sector reforms and development.

"We expect that the first meeting of the platform's executive Secretariat will be held this week. The EU and G7 countries, the IMF, the EIB, the EBRD, the OECD and other international financial organisations will cooperate in the format of the financial Ramstein," Shmyhal noted.

He emphasised that both formats – both energy and financial Ramsteins – concern the provision of additional stability of Ukraine and the fulfilment of two main tasks of the government: full financing of all critical expenditures, especially restoration projects, and the successful passage of the heating season and preservation of the integrity of our energy system.

