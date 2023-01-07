Russia loses about 500 more soldiers and 3 artillery systems in one day

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that on 6 January, the Russian occupiers lost another 490 soldiers, two tanks, three artillery systems, two air defence systems, and an armoured vehicle.



Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.



Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 110,740 (+490) military personnel

3,066 (+2) tanks

6,125 (+1) armoured combat vehicles

2,062 (+3) artillery systems

431 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

217 (+2) air defence systems

285 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

272 (+0) helicopters

1,844 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs

723 (+0) cruise missiles

16 (+0) ships/boats

4,798 (+1) vehicles and tankers

182 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The General Staff reported that the data is being confirmed.

