All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Ceasefire" from Russians: airstrike, MLRS, tanks, mortars and artillery – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 18:21

During the past day, Russian troops have carried out an airstrike and 7 attacks using MLRS, and they are also firing on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers using tanks, mortars and tubed artillery.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 18.00 on 7 January 

Quote: "Despite the declared so-called "ceasefire", the Russian occupiers are continuing to attack the positions of our units with tanks, mortars and tubed artillery.

Along with this, during the day, the enemy carried out an air strike and carried out 7 attacks from MLRS."

Details: The threat of Russian forces’ air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities remains throughout Ukraine.

The Russian army is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts and is trying to improve its tactical position on the Kupiansk front. On the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct active defence on previously occupied areas.

The situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the invaders fired on areas near the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, fire activity from the Russian forces was recorded near 13 settlements. In particular, these are Ivanivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove and Vyshneve in Kharkiv Oblast and Ploshchanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian soldiers fired on more than 15 settlements, Verkhnokamianske, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Maiorsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast being among them. 

Berdychi, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by fire on the Avdiivka front.

Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Mykilske in Donetsk Oblast were attacked on the Novopavlivka front.

Sixteen settlements came under fire on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast and Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Shcherbaky and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

On the Kherson front, civilian infrastructure facilities in the areas of 17 settlements were damaged by mortar and artillery shelling, including Respublikanets, Novoberyslav, Burhunka, Kherson, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Inhulets, Inzhenerne, Mykilske and Prydniprovske. 

In the temporarily occupied territories, in the city of Melitopol and the settlement of Pryazovske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers have stopped broadcasting all Ukrainian TV channels and only Russian TV is available.

During the day, aircraft from the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck 21 clusters of Russian forces, and delivered 3 strikes on their anti-aircraft missile system positions.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit 4 clusters of Russian manpower and 2 of their ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News