"Ceasefire" from Russians: airstrike, MLRS, tanks, mortars and artillery – General Staff report

During the past day, Russian troops have carried out an airstrike and 7 attacks using MLRS, and they are also firing on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers using tanks, mortars and tubed artillery.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 18.00 on 7 January

Quote: "Despite the declared so-called "ceasefire", the Russian occupiers are continuing to attack the positions of our units with tanks, mortars and tubed artillery.

Along with this, during the day, the enemy carried out an air strike and carried out 7 attacks from MLRS."

Details: The threat of Russian forces’ air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities remains throughout Ukraine.

The Russian army is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts and is trying to improve its tactical position on the Kupiansk front. On the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct active defence on previously occupied areas.

The situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the invaders fired on areas near the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, fire activity from the Russian forces was recorded near 13 settlements. In particular, these are Ivanivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove and Vyshneve in Kharkiv Oblast and Ploshchanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian soldiers fired on more than 15 settlements, Verkhnokamianske, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Maiorsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast being among them.

Berdychi, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by fire on the Avdiivka front.

Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Mykilske in Donetsk Oblast were attacked on the Novopavlivka front.

Sixteen settlements came under fire on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast and Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Shcherbaky and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, civilian infrastructure facilities in the areas of 17 settlements were damaged by mortar and artillery shelling, including Respublikanets, Novoberyslav, Burhunka, Kherson, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Inhulets, Inzhenerne, Mykilske and Prydniprovske.

In the temporarily occupied territories, in the city of Melitopol and the settlement of Pryazovske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers have stopped broadcasting all Ukrainian TV channels and only Russian TV is available.

During the day, aircraft from the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck 21 clusters of Russian forces, and delivered 3 strikes on their anti-aircraft missile system positions.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit 4 clusters of Russian manpower and 2 of their ammunition storage points.

