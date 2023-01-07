Ukrainian Ombudsman criticises UN’s neutrality regarding Olenivka

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), has criticised the UN for its "conciliatory and neutral" stance on the recently dissolved fact-finding mission into the Olenivka prison attack.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "We found out from the UN Secretary General that he had decided to disband the mission. We have not heard a word at the press conference about the Russian Federation not granting the mission access to Olenivka. There was no analysis of Russia’s actions. Ukraine has publicly said that it was ready to facilitate [the mission’s access], to create appropriate conditions [for its work], as long as it comes.

But once again, in my opinion, we have witnessed the UN’s conciliatory and neutral stance. [It has not said] anything to condemn the Russian side for doing everything within its power to prevent this international mission from getting [to Olenivka]. Therefore, unfortunately, the decision [to disband the mission] was made. If [the mission] was created, it should have at least done some work. And if it failed to receive security guarantees, it should say publicly: Russia denied us access."

Details: The ombudsman pointed out that he was sceptical regarding this mission since the very beginning.

"First, I have looked into its members and demonstrated that all three of them have a very positive attitude towards the Russian Federation. This is already unacceptable. Secondly, I said: ‘How will you get there? Has the Russian Federation given its permission to [access Olenivka]?’ No, it has not," he recalled.

Previously: On 5 January, Antonio Guterres dissolved the fact-finding mission into the Olenivka prison attack.

Background:

On 29 July 2022, Kremlin-aligned media outlets reported the attack on a prison camp in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held. Russian propagandists said that at least 53 people were killed there. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russia’s accusations that Ukraine organised and carried out the attack. The General Staff said that Russia carried out the attack in an attempt to cover up the fact that Ukrainian prisoners were being tortured and killed in Olenivka.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated that the attack on Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka was organised by the Wagner Group militants as per the personal instruction of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group’s founder, without the approval of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

In the beginning of September 2022, the UN said that Russia has failed to provide access to Ukrainian prisoners of war. In the beginning of October, the UN said that their mission could not access the territory of the prison camp in Olenivka because of the lack of security guarantees.

