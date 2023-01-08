All Sections
Another trainload of Russian soldiers arrives in Belarus

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 8 January 2023, 00:24

Another trainload of Russian soldiers (approximately 700-800 people) was moved to Belarus on the night of 6-7 January. 

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet 

Details: It is reported that "a special train with 15 passenger carriages passed through Smolensk station on its way to Belarus."

It arrived at Vitebsk station in Belarus, with the carriages carrying some 700-800 Russian Armed Forces personnel. 

This train repeated the exact route of the previous one which, as was confirmed later, had also arrived in Vitebsk on the night of 5-6 January carrying 700-800 soldiers.

 

Therefore at least 1,400-1,600 Russian soldiers could have been transferred to Vitebsk in the last two days. 

"Additional confirmation is that Russian Armed Forces soldiers were seen going around in groups and visiting shops in different places in the city on the evening of 6 January," Belaruski Hajun pointed out. 

