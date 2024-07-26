Court arrests suspect in former Ukrainian MP Farion murder case

The court has arrested 18-year-old Viacheslav Zinchenko, the suspect in the murder of Ukrainian linguist, professor and former MP Iryna Farion, without the possibility of bail.

Source: court proceedings broadcast; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: At the request of the Lviv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv has remanded 18-year-old Viacheslav Zinchenko, a resident of Dnipro, in custody. He is suspected of deliberately murdering public figure Iryna Farion.

Judge Oleg Yurkiv has imposed a non-bailable detention order on the suspect. Prosecutors insisted on this preventive measure, and the court granted their request in full.

Before the court session began, Iryna Farion's daughter, Sofiia Osoba, questioned the suspect about why he killed her mother, but he only responded, "Time will tell".

Zinchenko is represented in court by lawyer Ihor Sulyma, who previously defended pro-Russian blogger Ihor Kotsaba.

The defence requested round-the-clock house arrest with an electronic monitoring tag for the suspect.

