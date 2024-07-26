All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

IAEA confirms shutdown of power unit at South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant last week

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 26 July 2024, 12:30
IAEA confirms shutdown of power unit at South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant last week
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed the shutdown of a power unit at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (South Ukraine NPP) last week due to a transformer malfunction.

Source: press service of the IAEA

Quote: "Last week, the IAEA team at the South Ukraine NPP reported that its unit 2 was temporarily shut down following the actuation of electrical protections due to a transformer problem in the 330 kV open switchyard, located outside the NPP site."

Advertisement:

As a result of a short circuit, there was damage to the ceramic insulator, causing an oil leak that caught fire due to an electric arc.

After the electrical connection was restored, the reactor was restarted and power supply to the grid resumed after about 17 hours, reaching full power just over 24 hours after the shutdown.

Earlier, Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Centre, reported three transformers had caught fire at the South Ukraine NPP, which led to a temporary deterioration of the power outage situation. 

Advertisement:

Subsequently, during a question hour in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament), Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated that the information about transformers at the South Ukraine NPP catching fire was false and a Russian narrative.

Quote: "The Center for Countering Disinformation has already stated that this is all fake, and interestingly, this information initially appeared on Russian channels," he said. 

"Then it made its way into the Ukrainian media space. But it's not true; the power grid is functioning. The question is why this [spreading of misinformation -ed.] is being done," Halushchenko continued. 

Following this, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak submitted an inquiry about the situation at the NPP to Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, and received a completely opposite response

For reference: In Ukraine, the IAEA experts are present at the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants (NPP), as well as at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (CNPP).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyUkrainenuclear power plant
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
energy
Russians hit power facilities in two Ukrainian oblasts overnight
Ukraine's Energy Ministry continues to insist nuclear plant accident is Russian propaganda fake
Electricity consumption in Ukraine drops by 6%
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: