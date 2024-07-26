Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea, which the Russians used for launching airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, on 25-26 July at night.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "At night, the units of the Rocket Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, jointly with other units of the defence forces of Ukraine, launched an attack on the Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea."

Details: This is one of the operational airfields used by the Russians to control the airspace, specifically the water area of the Black Sea, and to launch air attacks on Ukrainian territory. Information on the consequences of the strike is currently being clarified.

The Ukrainian General Staff adds that the airbase was covered by "advanced" Russian air defence systems, which once again failed to protect an important Russian military facility.

Background: A threat of ballistic missile attack was announced in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 25-26 July. Explosions were heard in Novofedorivka, near Okunivka and Simferopol.

