All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU transfers first €1.5 billion tranche of proceeds from Russian assets to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 July 2024, 12:34
EU transfers first €1.5 billion tranche of proceeds from Russian assets to Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has announced the transfer of a €1.5 billion tranche from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Source: Von der Leyen on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "There is no better symbol or use for the Kremlin’s money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live."

Advertisement:

Details: Von der Leyen said that the money is intended to support Ukraine's defence and reconstruction.

Updated: In a separate statement, the European Commission's press service clarified that the money will be used through the European Peace Facility and the fund to support Ukraine's military capabilities, as well as to rebuild the country. 

The European Peace Facility money is used as compensation to EU countries for supplying military aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The European Commission reiterated that as part of the sanctions imposed on Russia, the assets of the Central Bank of Russia located in the EU were frozen, which led to the accumulation of profits.

On the proposals of the European Commission and High Representative Josep Borrell, the EU Council adopted a package of legal acts allowing the use of these profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favour of Ukraine.

Background:

  • In June, the European Union agreed to use part of the excess profits from frozen Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine. The decision was approved despite Hungary's opposition.
  • EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said that, in addition to the first tranche of €1.4 billion, another €1 billion would be allocated to purchase weapons for Ukraine by the end of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUmoneyRussiawar
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
EU
EU expects agreement on US$ 50bn from Russian assets for Ukraine to be concluded by October
EU discusses indefinite freezing of Russian assets to secure G7 loan for Ukraine
EU ministers assert Russia lies about its economy's strength and call for tightening sanctions
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: