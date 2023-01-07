All Sections
We are offered the Korean option, but Koreans regret it – Secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 23:56
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has stated that the Russians are going to propose the so-called Korean option of settling the war with Ukraine, which implies the division of the country. 

Source: Danilov in an interview aired during the national 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "We are being offered  the Korean scenario now. The infamous ‘38th parallel’ [which separated North and South Korea – ed.]. Here there are some Ukrainians, and over there, there are some other Ukrainians. The Russians will come up with anything now. I know for sure that one of the options they may offer us is the ‘38th parallel’. 

Nevertheless, I have noticed while talking to representatives of Korea recently… They believe it was a mistake to make concessions and agree that it was necessary back then… Now they have problems."

Details: Danilov has also reported that Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Administration of the Russian President, "goes to meetings with politicians from past eras in Europe and delivers messages through them that they [the Russians - ed.] are ready to make many concessions in order to preserve the status quo, as it is today, and force us to come to some kind of truce".

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council has stated once again that many indicators point to an escalation of combat operations in February. 

Quote: "There are a lot of markers from which we can conclude that we are entering a certain phase of activation. 

Now, there is a strong will to drag Belarus into an open confrontation. Russian secret services are carrying out certain provocations for this. All this gives us grounds to say that we may have such an escalation."

Background: Danilov recently said that Russia was getting ready for an escalation of the situation on the line of contact in February, while Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, has had meetings with Europeans and tried to persuade them to sign "peace deals" akin to Minsk-3 [a series of international agreements that sought to end the conflict in Donbas].

