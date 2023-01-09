Russian losses: over 500 soldiers, 3 helicopters and 11 tanks
Monday, 9 January 2023, 08:00
Russian losses have increased by 590 soldiers, 3 helicopters, 7 UAVs and 11 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 111,760 (+590) military personnel
- 3,080 (+11) tanks
- 6,147 (+17) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,069 (+4) artillery systems
- 434 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 217 (+0) air defence systems
- 285 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 275 (+3) helicopters
- 1,856 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
- 723 (+0) cruise missiles
- 16 (+0) ships/boats
- 4,809 (+8) vehicles and tankers
- 183 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
"The data is being confirmed" the General Staff reported.
