Russian losses: over 500 soldiers, 3 helicopters and 11 tanks

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 07:00
Russian losses: over 500 soldiers, 3 helicopters and 11 tanks

Russian losses have increased by 590 soldiers, 3 helicopters, 7 UAVs and 11 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 111,760 (+590) military personnel
  • 3,080 (+11) tanks
  • 6,147 (+17) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,069 (+4) artillery systems
  • 434 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 217 (+0) air defence systems
  • 285 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 275 (+3) helicopters
  • 1,856 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 723 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 16 (+0) ships/boats
  • 4,809 (+8) vehicles and tankers
  • 183 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

"The data is being confirmed" the General Staff reported.

