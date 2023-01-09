Russian losses: over 500 soldiers, 3 helicopters and 11 tanks

Russian losses have increased by 590 soldiers, 3 helicopters, 7 UAVs and 11 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 111,760 (+590) military personnel

3,080 (+11) tanks

6,147 (+17) armoured combat vehicles

2,069 (+4) artillery systems

434 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

217 (+0) air defence systems

285 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

275 (+3) helicopters

1,856 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs

723 (+0) cruise missiles

16 (+0) ships/boats

4,809 (+8) vehicles and tankers

183 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

"The data is being confirmed" the General Staff reported.

