Fierce battles taking place in Soledar, 22 combat engagements in 24 hours

Russian forces conducted 106 attacks on Soledar on 8-9 January, with 22 combat engagements taking place in the city itself.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on air during the national 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "Fierce battles are taking place there [in Soledar - ed.]. Russian forces launched 106 attacks in the area on 8-9 January, with 22 combat engagements taking place. Direct measures are being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing further, and systematic strikes are being carried out by our side.

Yesterday [8 January – ed.], additional military assets and personnel were allocated to the commanders in Soledar.

Soledar is under constant control. I believe that our combined efforts will help to stabilise the situation."

Details: Cherevatyi said that frosty weather will allow the use of heavy equipment such as tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and armoured personnel carriers, and therefore counteroffensive actions will be possible: "Whichever side is better prepared, prepares its equipment for the winter phase of operation, trains personnel, and develops better tactical plans will have the advantage".

Background

The Russians are reporting advancement in the area, and Soledar itself is almost completely destroyed.

On 7 January, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported that Soledar was not under the control of Russian troops and that, although fierce battles were taking place there, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelling the attacks by the invaders.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that despite the advances of Russian troops in Soledar, the invaders are still far from the operational encirclement of Bakhmut.

