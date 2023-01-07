All Sections
Fierce bloody fighting in Soledar, but Russian forces do not control city

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 14:57

Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern group of Ukrainian troops, has reported that the city of Soledar (Donetsk Oblast) is not under the control of Russian troops, and although fierce battles are taking place there, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling the attacks of the invaders.

Source: Cherevatyi on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Fierce bloody battles are taking place there. There have been 76 Russian attacks and 10 combat engagements on this axis of the front alone since 00:00 [7 January – ed.].

Our Armed Forces, and [its] command are doing everything to inflict maximum damage to the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment. And to do everything in order to equalise tactical positions and act in accordance with the current operational situation in order to inflict damage on the enemy and preserve our forces as much as possible".

Details: Cherevatyi has promised to disclose details later, but noted that Soledar is not under Russian control.

Background: Russians are reporting advances in this area, and the city of Soledar itself is almost completely destroyed.

Subjects: Donetsk region

Donetsk region
