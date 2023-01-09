All Sections
Russia and Belarus escalate tensions, but no provocations near border – State Border Guard Service

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 January 2023, 14:47

Russia and Belarus are escalating the tensions on the border with Ukraine, but Ukrainian border guards have not recorded any provocations near the state border recently.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, speaker of the State Border Guard Service on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Fortunately, we do not observe any movement of equipment, heavy aviation flights directly near the border, or any other provocations. However, we are ready to repel anything that Russia can do on this front.

They are constantly escalating the situation with reports about the build-up of the so-called regional grouping of troops of the Union state, so we are forced to keep the necessary number of forces and resources in this direction to fight back in the event of an attempt to re-invade the territory of Ukraine."

Details: According to the speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus constantly keep the defence forces of Ukraine on their toes in this particular direction – specifically, by holding their joint exercises. At the same time, the defenders of Ukraine are strengthening their positions on this front and strengthening the border and border area.

Demchenko once again expressed regret that Belarus continues to support the aggressor state.

