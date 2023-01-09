All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia and Belarus escalate tensions, but no provocations near border – State Border Guard Service

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 January 2023, 13:47
Russia and Belarus escalate tensions, but no provocations near border – State Border Guard Service

Russia and Belarus are escalating the tensions on the border with Ukraine, but Ukrainian border guards have not recorded any provocations near the state border recently.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, speaker of the State Border Guard Service on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Fortunately, we do not observe any movement of equipment, heavy aviation flights directly near the border, or any other provocations. However, we are ready to repel anything that Russia can do on this front.

Advertisement:

They are constantly escalating the situation with reports about the build-up of the so-called regional grouping of troops of the Union state, so we are forced to keep the necessary number of forces and resources in this direction to fight back in the event of an attempt to re-invade the territory of Ukraine."

Details: According to the speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus constantly keep the defence forces of Ukraine on their toes in this particular direction – specifically, by holding their joint exercises. At the same time, the defenders of Ukraine are strengthening their positions on this front and strengthening the border and border area.

Demchenko once again expressed regret that Belarus continues to support the aggressor state.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: