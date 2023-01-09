Ukrainian defenders hit command post, cluster of Russian personnel and positions of anti-aircraft systems

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted one command post and one cluster of the occupiers’ military personnel. The Air Force carried out 17 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and three strikes on positions of Russian anti-aircraft systems over the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook



Details: The General Staff reports that during the day the occupiers carried out one missile strike on Kharkiv and performed about 10 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians fire on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities in the vicinity of Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast; Starykove, Shalyhine, Volfyne, Basivka and Petrushivka in Sumy Oblast; and Strilecha, Zelene, Ambarne and Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast.



On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians deployed tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery to fire in and around areas of 16 settlements, including Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.



On the Bakhmut front, more than 15 settlements came under Russian fire, including Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.



On the Avdiivka front, Russian attacks were reported in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.



On the Zaporizhzhia front, 13 settlements came under occupiers’ fire, including Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; and Huliaipole, Charivne, Shcherbaky and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, civilian infrastructure in Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Kherson and Zolota Balka came under artillery fire. Casualties among civilians were reported.



The information available states that the so-called prosecutor's office of the occupation authorities has started work on the so-called "nationalisation" of local businesses in the settlement of Nyzhni Sirohozy, Kherson Oblast, on 9 January 2023.

The Russian invaders continue to suffer losses. So, in the first week of this year, up to 300 occupiers were brought to the city hospital in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast.

