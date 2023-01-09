The European Union will conduct a close dialogue with the G7 countries regarding the introduction of the 10th package of sanctions against Russia.

Source: Lars Danielsson, Sweden's Permanent Representative to the EU, during a meeting with journalists in Brussels; European Pravda, citing DW.

At the same time, he noted that it is becoming increasingly difficult to adopt new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"We must make sure that the tenth package of sanctions will have a greater impact on Russia than on some EU member states," the diplomat explained, stressing that new sanctions can be adopted only after a joint decision is made by the G7 countries and the EU.

In addition, Sweden, which has assumed the presidency of the European Union, promised to extend the price ceiling for Russian oil introduced by the EU and the G7.

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, called on the West to introduce sanctions against Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev), the Russian Patriarch, in 2023 and lead to the overthrow of Russia's defence complex.

