All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We gained additional time there, but what has Russia gained? – Zelenskyy on Soledar

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 21:45
We gained additional time there, but what has Russia gained? – Zelenskyy on Soledar

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained additional time and forces for Ukraine in the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "I thank all our warriors who are defending the city of Bakhmut and demonstrating incredible resilience. I thank all our warriors in Soledar who are withstanding new and even more brutal attacks by the occupiers.

Advertisement:

It is extremely difficult. There are almost no intact walls left... Due to the resilience of our warriors there, in Soledar, we have gained additional time and additional forces for Ukraine.

But what did Russia want to gain there? Everything is completely destroyed…There is almost no life left, and thousands of their people have died. The land near Soledar is covered with occupiers’ corpses and battle scars. This is what madness looks like."

Details: Zelenskyy added that at the moment Soledar is the city on which the Russian occupiers are concentrating most of their efforts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: