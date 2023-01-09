We gained additional time there, but what has Russia gained? – Zelenskyy on Soledar

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained additional time and forces for Ukraine in the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "I thank all our warriors who are defending the city of Bakhmut and demonstrating incredible resilience. I thank all our warriors in Soledar who are withstanding new and even more brutal attacks by the occupiers.

It is extremely difficult. There are almost no intact walls left... Due to the resilience of our warriors there, in Soledar, we have gained additional time and additional forces for Ukraine.

But what did Russia want to gain there? Everything is completely destroyed…There is almost no life left, and thousands of their people have died. The land near Soledar is covered with occupiers’ corpses and battle scars. This is what madness looks like."

Details: Zelenskyy added that at the moment Soledar is the city on which the Russian occupiers are concentrating most of their efforts.

