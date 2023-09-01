All Sections
Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 08:14
The Russian troops have killed at least two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The deceased in Donetsk Oblast was killed in the village of Myrne. Another civilian was injured in the oblast.

A civilian was killed, and one more was injured in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours. The Russians carried out a total of 61 attacks, firing 290 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple rocket launchers, UAVs and aircraft.

The Russian forces fired 14 projectiles on the city of Kherson.

