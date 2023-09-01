Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight

The Russian troops have killed at least two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The deceased in Donetsk Oblast was killed in the village of Myrne. Another civilian was injured in the oblast.

A civilian was killed, and one more was injured in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours. The Russians carried out a total of 61 attacks, firing 290 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple rocket launchers, UAVs and aircraft.

The Russian forces fired 14 projectiles on the city of Kherson.

