All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 08:14
Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight
Stock photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

The Russian troops have killed at least two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The deceased in Donetsk Oblast was killed in the village of Myrne. Another civilian was injured in the oblast.

Advertisement:

A civilian was killed, and one more was injured in Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours. The Russians carried out a total of 61 attacks, firing 290 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple rocket launchers, UAVs and aircraft.

The Russian forces fired 14 projectiles on the city of Kherson.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Helicopter crash near Kramatorsk: investigation launched
Invaders shell Sloviansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding another
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: