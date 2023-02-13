Prosecutor's Office passed to court case of so-called "Minister of Health" in occupied Crimea

The Prosecutor's Office of Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol submitted a case to court in regards to Russia-appointed "Minister of Health" on the peninsula.

This was reported by the Office's department.

The investigators have determined that the defendant supplied medical equipment and transportation to the Russian military amid their war with Ukraine.

"The head of the occupation ministry supports Russian military aggression against Ukraine by all means and adapats the mechanism of the healthcare system to the needs of the Russian army", says the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office also reported that the "minister" held various positions in illegally created institutions of the occupation regime. In particular, he was a head doctor in the hospital of Sudak, and later became "First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health of Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

In July 2022, he voluntarily took the position of a "Minister of Health" on the peninsula.

The actions of the official are regarded as collaboration actions (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man faces up to 10 years in prison.

It should be noted that the current "Minister of Health" of the temporarily occupied Crimea is Konstantin Skorupskiy.

In November 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine collected evidence based on the criminal activity of the collaborator.

According to the investigation, before the occupation of Crimea, Skorupskiy was the chief sanitary doctor in the cities of Feodosia and Sudak, and after the capture of the peninsula by Russia, he voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupation administration.

"There, he received a passport of the Russian Federation and joined the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, in which he was a "'deputy of the Sudak City Council'," the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!