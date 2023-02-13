All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prosecutor's Office passed to court case of so-called "Minister of Health" in occupied Crimea

Monday, 13 February 2023, 13:20

The Prosecutor's Office of Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol submitted a case to court in regards to Russia-appointed "Minister of Health" on the peninsula. 

This was reported by the Office's department.

The investigators have determined that the defendant supplied medical equipment and transportation to the Russian military amid their war with Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

"The head of the occupation ministry supports Russian military aggression against Ukraine by all means and adapats the mechanism of the healthcare system to the needs of the Russian army", says the Prosecutor’s Office. 

The Prosecutor’s Office also reported that the "minister" held various positions in illegally created institutions of the occupation regime. In particular, he was a head doctor in the hospital of Sudak, and later became "First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health of Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

 

In July 2022, he voluntarily took the position of a "Minister of Health" on the peninsula. 

The actions of the official are regarded as collaboration actions (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man faces up to 10 years in prison.

It should be noted that the current "Minister of Health" of the temporarily occupied Crimea is Konstantin Skorupskiy.

In November 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine collected evidence based on the criminal activity of the collaborator.

According to the investigation, before the occupation of Crimea, Skorupskiy was the chief sanitary doctor in the cities of Feodosia and Sudak, and after the capture of the peninsula by Russia, he voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupation administration.

"There, he received a passport of the Russian Federation and joined the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, in which he was a "'deputy of the Sudak City Council'," the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: