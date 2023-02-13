All Sections
Polish military reveals details of Ukrainian Leopard 2 crews training

Monday, 13 February 2023, 16:33

105 Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in Poland to master Leopard 2 tanks.

Krzysztof Sieradzki, head of the training group of the training ground of the 10th Armored Brigade, told this to reporters, writes European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform news agency.

"105 Ukrainian soldiers who are training on Leopard 2 have arrived in Poland for training. These are 21 tank crews, as well as tank maintenance technical personnel," Sieradzki said at the tank training ground in Swentoszów.

He noted that the training has been going on for a week, and the entire course will last about a month. According to him, Ukrainians study for 10-12 hours every day.

The Polish military officer noted that Ukrainians have experience in managing tanks, so it is easier for them to master new machines.

"Ukrainians learn quickly, there are no problems with mastering this military equipment," Sieradzki emphasised.

He noted that the Ukrainians are mastering Polish Leopard 2 tanks at the tank training ground, as well as tanks of this type handed over by Canada. He did not rule out that a new group of Ukrainian military personnel would later arrive in Poland for training.

Earlier, it was reported that Poland wanted to prepare Ukrainian Leopard 2 crews in five weeks.

Poland was one of the first to announce its readiness to transfer one Leopard company [i.e. 14 units – ed.] to Ukraine.

