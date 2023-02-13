All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish military reveals details of Ukrainian Leopard 2 crews training

Monday, 13 February 2023, 15:33

105 Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in Poland to master Leopard 2 tanks.

Krzysztof Sieradzki, head of the training group of the training ground of the 10th Armored Brigade, told this to reporters, writes European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform news agency.

"105 Ukrainian soldiers who are training on Leopard 2 have arrived in Poland for training. These are 21 tank crews, as well as tank maintenance technical personnel," Sieradzki said at the tank training ground in Swentoszów.

Advertisement:

He noted that the training has been going on for a week, and the entire course will last about a month. According to him, Ukrainians study for 10-12 hours every day.

The Polish military officer noted that Ukrainians have experience in managing tanks, so it is easier for them to master new machines.

"Ukrainians learn quickly, there are no problems with mastering this military equipment," Sieradzki emphasised.

He noted that the Ukrainians are mastering Polish Leopard 2 tanks at the tank training ground, as well as tanks of this type handed over by Canada. He did not rule out that a new group of Ukrainian military personnel would later arrive in Poland for training.

Earlier, it was reported that Poland wanted to prepare Ukrainian Leopard 2 crews in five weeks.

Poland was one of the first to announce its readiness to transfer one Leopard company [i.e. 14 units – ed.] to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: