All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Educational Ombudsman suggests alternative to destroyed schools

Monday, 13 February 2023, 18:07

As of 13 February 2023, 3,098 educational institutions in Ukraine were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's full-scale war.

The Ukrainian authorities already have ideas for the rapid restoration of kindergartens. They should be replaced by prefabricated structures, which the educational ombudsman Serhii Horbachov suggests should be used as an alternative to destroyed schools.  

The experience of countries that have gone through the war shows that education can take place in any safe space. And in the warm seasons – in the open air. 

"We are studying with great interest how other countries use prefabricated modular educational institutions and temporary structures attached to the main school building to ensure children's rights to both preschool and general secondary education," says Horbachov.

According to the ombudsman, many children abroad are now studying in modular buildings.

Among the advantages of prefabricated modular buildings, Horbachov named: 

  • practicality and accessibility;
  • efficiency;
  • reduction of construction costs;
  • environmental benefits.

The destroyed schools can also be replaced by temporary structures. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Ukraine could borrow the experience of advanced European countries: Germany, the UK, Belgium, France," the statement said. 

However, the ombudsman adds that this requires analysing the legislative and regulatory framework for the construction of educational institutions in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the first projects of modular schools are already appearing in Ukraine.

Background:The order of the Ministry of Education and Science to abolish the state final exams for students in grades 4 and 9 has come into force in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News