Educational Ombudsman suggests alternative to destroyed schools

Monday, 13 February 2023, 17:07

As of 13 February 2023, 3,098 educational institutions in Ukraine were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's full-scale war.

The Ukrainian authorities already have ideas for the rapid restoration of kindergartens. They should be replaced by prefabricated structures, which the educational ombudsman Serhii Horbachov suggests should be used as an alternative to destroyed schools.  

The experience of countries that have gone through the war shows that education can take place in any safe space. And in the warm seasons – in the open air. 

"We are studying with great interest how other countries use prefabricated modular educational institutions and temporary structures attached to the main school building to ensure children's rights to both preschool and general secondary education," says Horbachov.

According to the ombudsman, many children abroad are now studying in modular buildings.

Among the advantages of prefabricated modular buildings, Horbachov named: 

  • practicality and accessibility;
  • efficiency;
  • reduction of construction costs;
  • environmental benefits.

The destroyed schools can also be replaced by temporary structures. 

"Ukraine could borrow the experience of advanced European countries: Germany, the UK, Belgium, France," the statement said. 

However, the ombudsman adds that this requires analysing the legislative and regulatory framework for the construction of educational institutions in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the first projects of modular schools are already appearing in Ukraine.

Background:The order of the Ministry of Education and Science to abolish the state final exams for students in grades 4 and 9 has come into force in Ukraine.

