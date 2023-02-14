All Sections
Russian occupiers kill 461 Ukrainian children and wound almost 1,000 more

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 13:27

A total of 461 children were killed as a result of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Juvenile prosecutors have officially reported that more than 923 children also received injuries of various severity.  

As of the morning of 14 February 2023, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine stated that more than 1,384 children have been affected by the war. 

"These numbers are not exact. The work on establishing the real numbers in the places of combat actions, temporarily occupied and newly liberated territories, is ongoing," the prosecutors pointed out. 

The biggest number of affected children is in Donetsk Oblast – 444; Kharkiv Oblast – 272; Kyiv Oblast – 123; Kherson Oblast – 87; Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 84; Mykolaiv Oblast – 83; Chernihiv Oblast – 68; Luhansk Oblast – 66; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 64.

 Source: "Children of War"

On 13 February 2023, a 14-year-old boy was injured in a Russian attack on Lyman, a city in Donetsk Oblast. 

A total of 3,126 educational institutions were damaged because of bombardments and attacks of Russian forces. Of them, 338 are completely destroyed. 

As the Dity Viiny (Children of War) platform has reported, 16,207 children have been forcibly deported by the occupiers. Ukraine has managed to bring 307 of them back home. 

Background: A total 45 people, including 6 children, were killed in a Russian strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro on 14 January 2023. 

In November 2022, Russian troops hit a maternity ward in Vilniansk and killed a two-day-old newborn baby.

