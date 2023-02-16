All Sections
Boy with severe form of cancer who survived occupation treated in Lviv

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 09:27

Lviv doctors are treating 6-year-old Maksym from the city of Kherson who suffers from tumours in his chest. The boy underwent several courses of chemotherapy at first, but his condition deteriorated during the Russian occupation.

This happened due to shelling, lack of electricity and lack of medicine, the First Medical Association in Lviv says.

In 2021, doctors in Nova Kakhovka, where the family lives, and in Kherson, where the boy was treated, diagnosed him with mediastinal neuroblastoma, a malignant tumour of the sympathetic nervous system.

"Such a tumour is one of the most common and most aggressive among those that occur in children under the age of 5," the report says.

 
All Photos: First Medical Association in Lviv

Stara Kakhovka and Kherson were occupied by Russian  troops at the end of February 2022, and it became more difficult to fight the disease. Maksym underwent dry chemotherapy.

The child was transported to Lviv in mid-January.

 

The boy was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital in a critical condition, weighing 15 kilograms.

"Maksym was completely paralysed below the chest. In addition, he had developed bilateral interstitial pneumonia and started bleeding. The metastases spread throughout the child's body: they are in the head, in the bones. The bone marrow was also affected," the hospital said.

 

Maksym has already received two courses of chemotherapy; four more are ahead. His condition has been stabilised, he has gained weight and can already feel his legs and move them.

Later, the boy will undergo a bone marrow transplant.

