All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy signs laws on exemption of quadcopters and thermal imagers from customs duties and VAT

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 15:16

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on the exemption from customs duties and value-added tax on thermal imagers, walkie-talkies, copters, and night vision devices.

Source: Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine’s parliament – ed.] website 

Parliament adopted draft laws No. 8360 "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Facilitating the Importation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Certain Other Goods" and 8361-d "On Amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine on Facilitating the Importation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and some other goods" on 6 February.

The laws also provide for the possibility of receiving these goods in express shipments.

Background:

At a meeting on Tuesday, February 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved fast-track for drones – their import no longer requires any documents from the expert control service or other authorities. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News