Zelenskyy signs laws on exemption of quadcopters and thermal imagers from customs duties and VAT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on the exemption from customs duties and value-added tax on thermal imagers, walkie-talkies, copters, and night vision devices.

Source: Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine’s parliament – ed.] website

Parliament adopted draft laws No. 8360 "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Facilitating the Importation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Certain Other Goods" and 8361-d "On Amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine on Facilitating the Importation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and some other goods" on 6 February.

The laws also provide for the possibility of receiving these goods in express shipments.

Background:

At a meeting on Tuesday, February 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved fast-track for drones – their import no longer requires any documents from the expert control service or other authorities.

