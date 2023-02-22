All Sections
Zelenskyy comments on achievements on the front and reveals plans for further sanctions against Russia

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 22:47
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commended the achievements of the 15th National Guard Regiment in Luhansk Oblast, as well as those of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Regiment and the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As always, I received reports from our military, defence and security sector leaders throughout the day. In particular, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported today on the formation of the new Offensive Guard brigades. We have good results.

I have held several preparatory meetings to discuss further sanctions our country is planning to implement. We will not reduce pressure on the enemy, either externally or internally. I'll share the details [later].

Of course, I have been in touch with the commanders [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] and with our [defence] intelligence throughout the day."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers from the 15th National Guard Regiment who are defending Luhansk Oblast, saying that they are "not only defending our positions, but also defeating enemy forces so that their offensive capabilities in one particular area of the front are becoming very limited.

The warriors of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade are particularly effective in the vicinity of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, holding back enemy attacks every day and every night. Almost half of all attacks in this area take place in that section of the front. Our warriors are standing strong. Thank you!" the president added.

He also reported that over the past 24 hours, the 5th Separate Assault Regiment and the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade "have achieved results, bravely destroying the enemy south of Bakhmut".

