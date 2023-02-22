All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy comments on achievements on the front and reveals plans for further sanctions against Russia

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 23:47

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commended the achievements of the 15th National Guard Regiment in Luhansk Oblast, as well as those of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Regiment and the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As always, I received reports from our military, defence and security sector leaders throughout the day. In particular, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported today on the formation of the new Offensive Guard brigades. We have good results.

I have held several preparatory meetings to discuss further sanctions our country is planning to implement. We will not reduce pressure on the enemy, either externally or internally. I'll share the details [later].

Of course, I have been in touch with the commanders [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] and with our [defence] intelligence throughout the day."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers from the 15th National Guard Regiment who are defending Luhansk Oblast, saying that they are "not only defending our positions, but also defeating enemy forces so that their offensive capabilities in one particular area of the front are becoming very limited.

The warriors of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade are particularly effective in the vicinity of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, holding back enemy attacks every day and every night. Almost half of all attacks in this area take place in that section of the front. Our warriors are standing strong. Thank you!" the president added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He also reported that over the past 24 hours, the 5th Separate Assault Regiment and the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade "have achieved results, bravely destroying the enemy south of Bakhmut".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News