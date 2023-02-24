All Sections
Health Ministry reveals how many doctors Russia killed in a year of full-scale war

Friday, 24 February 2023, 09:53

More than 100 medical workers have been killed during the year of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Since 24 February last year, Russia has killed 106 medical workers. 33 of them were killed in the workplace. 

"These are terrible numbers for a country in the heart of Europe in the 21st century. However, this is our terrible reality," stressed the Ministry of Health. 

The ministry has noted that the "medical system" is not only a large state mechanism, buildings of hospitals, pharmacies, and maternity hospitals, and modern equipment. The medical system is first and foremost people. 

"Medical workers who went to their workplaces on the morning of 24 February and continued to vaccinate, treat, save and put their patients back on their feet. They continue to do so to this day," the message says. 

Earlier, the story of doctor Hrabovskyi was told. He has been in Russian captivity for more than six months.

