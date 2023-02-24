All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Energy system generates enough power, but another 15,000 consumers cut off due to attacks

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 24 February 2023, 10:26

On Friday, 24 February, like the day before, power generation output is sufficient to fully meet the consumer needs.

Source: Press service of Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "As before, power generation output is sufficient to fully meet consumer needs with significant reserves," the statement reads.

Details: However, the Russian attacks on Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts in the past day caused power cuts for an additional 15,000 consumers. 

Advertisement:

The situation with heating supply to the city of Kherson also remains complicated.

"Important equipment and heating networks were damaged during attacks on the Kherson Thermal Power Plant. Repairing crews are working 24/7 to restore its operation," the Ministry added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: