Ukraine's Energy system generates enough power, but another 15,000 consumers cut off due to attacks

On Friday, 24 February, like the day before, power generation output is sufficient to fully meet the consumer needs.

Source: Press service of Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "As before, power generation output is sufficient to fully meet consumer needs with significant reserves," the statement reads.



Details: However, the Russian attacks on Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts in the past day caused power cuts for an additional 15,000 consumers.

The situation with heating supply to the city of Kherson also remains complicated.



"Important equipment and heating networks were damaged during attacks on the Kherson Thermal Power Plant. Repairing crews are working 24/7 to restore its operation," the Ministry added.

