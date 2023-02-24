All Sections
Ukraine succeeds at diversifying supplies and accumulating enough resources for winter despite wartime

Friday, 24 February 2023, 16:43

Ukraine succeeded at overcoming the energy crisis and gathered enough resources to go through the winter, despite a full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, at a cabinet meeting on Friday, 24 February 

Quote from Shmyhal: "Our energy front. Cyberattacks began on the first day of the invasion. The bombardment began on the first day of the invasion. Occupation of our energy facilities. Attacks on oil depots. Attacks on thermal and hydroelectric power plants, substations, and gas infrastructure. We overcame the fuel crisis in the spring. Together with business, we diversified the supplies and got rid of the deficit," said Shmyhal. 

Details: He also added that the country managed to gather enough resources to go through the winter, in particular gas and coal. 

"Despite hundreds of missiles and drones, despite the Russian terror, our energy system is working. It has a stable frequency of 50 Hz. There is no deficit of energy," says the prime minister.

"We have withstood. We got through this winter and are getting ready for the next one," Shmyhal concluded. 

