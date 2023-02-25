New sanctions against Russia agreed upon after compromise with Poland

Poland has agreed to a compromise based on the fulfilment of six mandatory conditions during discussions on the tenth package of sanctions.

Source: DW with reference to European diplomats

Details: The issue of importing synthetic rubber from Russia caused the discussions. Poland insisted on tough restrictions, but one of the countries refused the proposed mechanism of monthly reduction of the limit.

In the end, Warsaw agreed to terms that included sanctions against those responsible for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation; sanctions against the import of Russian diamonds; further work on restrictive measures against Russia's nuclear sector, and the launch of a process for punitive measures against 150 Russian propagandists according to the list proposed by Poland.

One of the points concerns synthetic rubber imports: in the coming days, the European Commission is to present a special mechanism for controlling the diversification level of purchases of this material, which provides for quarterly inspections.

In addition, the EU is intensifying work on sanctions against the Belarusian regime.

Background: EU countries have approved a tenth package of sanctions against Russia late on Friday, 24 February, one year after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

