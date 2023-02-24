All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU approves 10th package of sanctions against Russia

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 23:31

EU countries have approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia late on Friday, 24 February, one year after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

Source: Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU on Twitter

Details: The new package of sanctions includes tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use technology; targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war; and measures against Russian disinformation.

"Together, the EU Member States have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes," the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council tweeted.

The European Union failed to sign off on the much-anticipated package of sanctions against Russia on 23 February because Poland objected to proposed restrictions on imports of synthetic rubber, saying these were not strong enough. The new package must now be approved by the EU Council in writing, and it will enter into force after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 20 February, the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, expressed confidence that the 10th package of sanctions against Russia would be adopted by the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to media reports, the new package of sanctions provides for restrictions on more than 60 Russian officials and politicians, some of whom are believed to have been involved in a campaign to forcibly export Ukrainian children to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News