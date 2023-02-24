EU approves 10th package of sanctions against Russia

EU countries have approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia late on Friday, 24 February, one year after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

Source: Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU on Twitter

Details: The new package of sanctions includes tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use technology; targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war; and measures against Russian disinformation.

"Together, the EU Member States have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes," the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council tweeted.

It’s one year since Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine.



Today, the EU approved the 10th package of Russian sanctions.



The package includes e.g.:



- Tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology



(1/3) — Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) February 24, 2023

The European Union failed to sign off on the much-anticipated package of sanctions against Russia on 23 February because Poland objected to proposed restrictions on imports of synthetic rubber, saying these were not strong enough. The new package must now be approved by the EU Council in writing, and it will enter into force after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

On 20 February, the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, expressed confidence that the 10th package of sanctions against Russia would be adopted by the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to media reports, the new package of sanctions provides for restrictions on more than 60 Russian officials and politicians, some of whom are believed to have been involved in a campaign to forcibly export Ukrainian children to Russia.

