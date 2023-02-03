Ukraine's Interior Ministry's 8 brigades invite fighters to 'assault all the way to Crimea'

Ukraine is preparing for the liberation of Luhansk, Donetsk and Crimea from the Russian occupiers, so the Ministry of Internal Affairs is forming eight assault brigades of the Offensive Guard and inviting volunteers.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from the National Police: "Ukraine is preparing for an assault all the way to the Crimea and the Black Sea in order to drive the occupiers out of our territory. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is starting to form assault brigades of the National Guard, the National Police and the State Border Guard Service, called the Offensive Guard. These are brigades of volunteers, motivated people who will take part in the liberation of Luhansk, Donetsk and Crimea...

Eight brigades versus one enemy. It's time to take back what's ours."

Details: Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, stressed that the Offensive Guard are professional assault brigades of the Ministry of Internal Affairs made up of patriotic fighters who "seek to exterminate the enemy and liberate the occupied lands of Ukraine."

The National Guard of Ukraine invites volunteers to Burevii (Hurricane), Chervona Kalyna, Kara Dag, Rubizh (Frontier), Spartan and the legendary Azov.

The State Border Service of Ukraine is waiting for volunteers in the Stalevyi kordon (Steel Border) brigade.

The National Police of Ukraine awaits volunteers in the Liut (Rage) assault brigade.

Quote from Klymenko: "No rear-guard tasks. Only high-quality training, constant drills and participation in contact-line operations.

The formation of units is already underway. The new brigades are made up of military and police personnel who have significant combat experience and have performed heroically on the contact lines. These are our real heroes.

We are manning the brigades exclusively with volunteers and highly motivated patriots of Ukraine."

Details: You can join online at storm.mvs.gov.ua or at designated administrative service centres. The list of addresses is on the website. There is also a consultation hotline 0800100020.

Background:

On 2 February, Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, said that the Interior Ministry had begun forming assault brigades known as the Offensive Guard to strengthen the Armed Forces and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.



