Russian universities include invasion of Ukraine in history class program

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 February 2023, 16:56
The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education has approved the concept of teaching a history course in universities, which will cover the period from Ancient Rus' to the invasion of Ukraine.

Source: BBC Russia

Quote: "The need for a new general 'standard' for higher education institutions is explained in the document as the desire to eliminate 'differences in approaches to the selection of content, in interpretations and concepts regarding both the history of Russia in general and many topical problems of the past'."

Details: The course program unambiguously interprets the events as they are understood by Russian President Vladimir Putin, although the authors point to the "scientific nature" of the historical approach.

In particular, it is claimed that the invasion was inevitable because the leadership of Ukraine turned the country into a so-called "anti-Russia". Putin has repeatedly used this term to justify military aggression against Ukraine.

Reportedly, educational programs for schools were approved in Russia at the end of last year. In particular, mandatory lessons on invasion are provided.

Background:

