The Russian Ministry of Education has approved a school curriculum with lessons on the war in Ukraine, as well as learning how to fire a Kalashnikov assault rifle and throw a grenade.

Source: Russian news outlet Mediazone

Details: The curriculum provides for high-school students to study such topics as the "coup d'état of 2014" in Ukraine, "the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia", "humanitarian support of the DPR and LPR", as well as the "special military operation" and further "sanctions by the US and its allies".

A module on the "elements of basic military training" was added to the health and safety basics curriculum for year groups 10-11, which includes the rules for firing an AK-74 Kalashnikov assault rifle, the principles of operation of F-1 and RGD-5 hand grenades, and providing first aid in battle.

The "fundamentals of combating extremism and terrorism" will be studied in another health and safety basics module (in particular, students will have to be told about the penalties provided for these in the Criminal Code).

Students will also be told about "destructive youth subcultures and extremist associations", "radical right-wing groups with a Nazi orientation" and "radical left-wing communities".

It is noted that the curriculum began to be developed in the autumn after the Gosduma [State Duma in Russia – ed.] passed a law on "unified standards for the study of humanities subjects."

It will become mandatory for state and private schools from the next academic year.

Background:

