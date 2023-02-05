Russians fire on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, damaging power grid

The Russians deployed heavy artillery to fire on Velykomykhailivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories], Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Sunday; power grids have been damaged.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "After a quiet night, the day in the oblast turned out to be restless.

It was noisy today in Synelnykove district. The enemy attacked a Velykomykhailivka homada with heavy artillery.

The shelling damaged the power grid in one of the villages. Fortunately, people were not injured."

Details: Lukashuk added that other districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast did not suffer any hostile attacks on Sunday.

