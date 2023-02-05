All Sections
Russians fire on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, damaging power grid

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 February 2023, 18:58
The Russians deployed heavy artillery to fire on Velykomykhailivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories], Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Sunday; power grids have been damaged.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "After a quiet night, the day in the oblast turned out to be restless.

It was noisy today in Synelnykove district. The enemy attacked a Velykomykhailivka homada with heavy artillery.

The shelling damaged the power grid in one of the villages. Fortunately, people were not injured."

Details: Lukashuk added that other districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast did not suffer any hostile attacks on Sunday.

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

