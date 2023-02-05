All Sections
Invaders want to avenge last year's defeats in February – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 February 2023, 21:59

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russians want to try to recoup last year's failures in February, but Ukraine must survive.

Source: evening address of the President

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There are many reports that the occupiers want to do something symbolic in February. To try to avenge their last year's defeats. We see this increased pressure in various areas of the frontline, as well as pressure in the information field.

It is very difficult in Donetsk Oblast; there are fierce battles. But no matter how hard it is and no matter how much pressure there is, we have to withstand it. We have to use – and we do use – every day and every week to reinforce our defence at the front, to strengthen our international position, to increase pressure on Russia and to give our people new opportunities to get through this difficult time.

We have no alternative but to defend ourselves and win."

Background: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has stated that the country's defence forces expect Russian offensive operations before the symbolic date of 24 February, when the full-scale invasion began; however, he urged people to only trust official information.

