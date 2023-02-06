All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine notifies head of Russian Railways of suspicion in absentia

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 6 February 2023, 11:54

The Security Service of Ukraine has notified the head of the Russian Railways of suspicion; he organised the delivery of Russian armoured vehicles and military personnel to the border areas and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the SBU press office.

The Security Service has gathered evidence against the head of Russian Railways, who "facilitated and continues to facilitate the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

According to the investigation materials, he organised the delivery by rail of Russian armoured vehicles and personnel towards the state border of Ukraine and its temporarily occupied territories.

He involved 185 Russian companies that provided their own wagons, tanks and platforms to provide the logistical needs of the occupying forces. At the moment, economic sanctions of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine have been imposed on these companies at the initiative of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Since 2015, Russian Railways has been managed by Oleg Belozerov. It is currently under the sanctions of Britain, the USA, Canada, Australia and Ukraine. At the same time, the European Union has not imposed personal sanctions on the Russian top official.

Suspicion was announced under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

