Head of Russia's National Media Group compares Russian propaganda to Kalashnikov assault rifle

Alina Kabaeva, the chairwoman of the board of directors of the National Media Group in Russia, has stated at the anniversary events of the group that the activities of propagandists are in no way inferior to military weapons, in particular, the Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote: "Friends! Congratulating each other on the anniversary, we wish success to each of us, and to all of us together. Our people need this success because today, the information work – in the conditions, in which we live and fight for our country – is like a combat weapon. And in terms of importance, it is in no way inferior to a Kalashnikov assault rifle."

Details: Kabaeva added that the so-called Russian military reporters know about it. She concluded her speech with the words: "We are working, thank you!".

Background: At the end of January, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, has said that Russia's war against Ukraine is a "new Patriotic War" for Russians [a Patriotic War is how Russians call their wars against occupying forces – ed.]. "Accordingly, Ukrainian Nazis and Western Europe are the direct heirs of those who fought against Russia. And the war with them, therefore, is the new Patriotic War. And the victory will be ours. As it was in 1812 and 1945," he wrote.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!