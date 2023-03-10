All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch another information attack about Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 March 2023, 14:31
Russians launch another information attack about Bakhmut

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported another Russian information attack regarding the city of Bakhmut.

Source: Hanna Maliar, First Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Maliar stated that the mechanism for the Russian information attack is the following:

A large amount of supposedly insider information about alleged disagreements between the military and political leadership of Ukraine concerning decisions about Bakhmut is posted. This "news" claim that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, have different positions concerning the decisions about Bakhmut. "This is not the case," Maliar states.

Then this "news" discredits Syrskyi himself, makes up political subtexts of military decisions, and tries to demonstrate that Russians protect their soldiers while the Ukrainian command ostensibly does not care about lives lost.

"In reality, it is the other way round. This is backed up by the ratio of soldiers killed – the number of killed Russian soldiers is several times higher - as well as by combat action tactics," Maliar remarks.

She adds that the aim of spreading this information is to create disagreements in Ukrainian society as to whether Ukraine should protect Bakhmut, and mistrust towards military decisions and the people that make them. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine urges citizens to trust the decisions of the Ukrainian military.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "Russians are doing this by spreading fake news about this axis being not important. But considering the amount of effort and resources they are putting into this information, so in reality this axis is strategic[ally important] for them…

They are trying to sow doubt and mistrust in our military decisions and the people who make them. Our democratic society always falls into this trap.

But in times of war, we must simply trust the decisions of the military. This is their responsibility."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News