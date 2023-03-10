Russians launch another information attack about Bakhmut

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported another Russian information attack regarding the city of Bakhmut.

Source: Hanna Maliar, First Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Maliar stated that the mechanism for the Russian information attack is the following:

A large amount of supposedly insider information about alleged disagreements between the military and political leadership of Ukraine concerning decisions about Bakhmut is posted. This "news" claim that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, have different positions concerning the decisions about Bakhmut. "This is not the case," Maliar states.

Then this "news" discredits Syrskyi himself, makes up political subtexts of military decisions, and tries to demonstrate that Russians protect their soldiers while the Ukrainian command ostensibly does not care about lives lost.

"In reality, it is the other way round. This is backed up by the ratio of soldiers killed – the number of killed Russian soldiers is several times higher - as well as by combat action tactics," Maliar remarks.

She adds that the aim of spreading this information is to create disagreements in Ukrainian society as to whether Ukraine should protect Bakhmut, and mistrust towards military decisions and the people that make them. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine urges citizens to trust the decisions of the Ukrainian military.

Quote: "Russians are doing this by spreading fake news about this axis being not important. But considering the amount of effort and resources they are putting into this information, so in reality this axis is strategic[ally important] for them…

They are trying to sow doubt and mistrust in our military decisions and the people who make them. Our democratic society always falls into this trap.

But in times of war, we must simply trust the decisions of the military. This is their responsibility."

