Russians shell Kherson, killing one man
Friday, 10 March 2023, 17:01
The Russians have shelled Tavriiskyi district in the city of Kherson with artillery, killing one man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on social media
Details: A building went on fire as a result of the shelling. The fire was extinguished by emergency services, who hastily came to the site.
Quote: "Unfortunately, this enemy attack has robbed a 35-year old man of his life. He died on the spot from the wounds he suffered."
