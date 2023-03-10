Russians shell Kherson, killing one man

The Russians have shelled Tavriiskyi district in the city of Kherson with artillery, killing one man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on social media

Details: A building went on fire as a result of the shelling. The fire was extinguished by emergency services, who hastily came to the site.

Quote: "Unfortunately, this enemy attack has robbed a 35-year old man of his life. He died on the spot from the wounds he suffered."

