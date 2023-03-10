Wounds and contusion: What is known about condition of dogs whose owners were killed in attack on Lviv Oblast

Russian forces attacked Lviv Oblast on 9 March: a photo of a dog lying on the ruins of the house where the killed owners lived spread around social media.

This dog's name is Elsa. Animal protection organisation UAnimals told what happened to the animal and in what condition she is now.

"We shared yesterday a photo of a dog lying on the ruins of a house, whose owners were killed by a Russian missile. Volunteers have taken her to Lviv for treatment as of now," animal rescuers wrote.

According to preliminary data, Elsa has a wound in the neck and jaw, a wounded paw and bleeding in her eyes.

Also, the dog received a contusion and is still refusing food. It is currently being examined.

Elsa lying on the ruins of a house after the shelling in Zolochiv district on 9 March Photo: Suspilne.Lviv

"We contacted a volunteer, Yuliia Radlinska, and offered to help her with money for the treatment or purchasing medicine. Yuliia informed that there are many people willing to help the dog and a large sum has already been collected for the treatment, so no money is needed at the moment.

Also, according to Yuliia, there are people willing to take Elsa into the family after treatment," UAnimals said.

Unfortunately, people who had two shepherd dogs were also killed in a house next door. The "orphaned" animals were taken to the hospital and examined.

One shepherd dog is on drips, and the second dog named Baltazar was supposed to be taken to Kyiv Oblast to find a new family.

However, Olena and Ivan, a couple of animal rights activists, decided to take the four-legged friend to their home.

"They say that we don't choose animals, but they choose us. Baltazar came to us and we immediately felt a connection. That's why we decided that he should stay in our family," said Olena, an animal rights activist.

Photo: UAnimals

"And now Baltazar, that's him in the photo, is already on his way to his new home, [on his way – ed.] to [his new] parents Olena and Ivan. We were moved to tears by this news!" UAnimals added.

The animal rights activists offered to help the second sheepdog with medicine; it is currently being cared for by volunteers.

Previously: A 12-year-old dog called Krym [Ukrainian for Crimea – ed.], who was seen crying on the ruins of a destroyed house after the shelling of Dnipro, has died.

