Five people killed in Lviv Oblast in Russian night attack

Five people were killed in Lviv Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the night and morning of 8-9 March.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Hrynkiv, Mayor of Zolochiv, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "In Zolochiv district, an enemy missile fell in a residential area. A fire started. It has already been put out.

At this moment, it is known that there are four killed. These are four adults. Two men and two women."

Updated: Kozytskyi reported at 9:20 that the death toll had risen to five. Rescue workers found the body of another man, born in 1963, under the rubble.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration noted that the victims were at home when the missile landed.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers continue to clear the debris. There may be other people under it.

According to Kozytskyi, the fire destroyed three residential buildings, three cars, a garage and several outbuildings.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ihor Hrynkiv, Mayor of Zolochiv City, reported that the tragedy happened in the village of Velyka Vilshanytsia. Rescue workers are looking for one more person under the rubble.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Hrynkiv: "A missile fell on two residential buildings. These buildings have been completely destroyed. Search and rescue crews, local residents and the police have been working since 04:00. Four bodies have recently been recovered. The fifth resident is being searched for under the rubble now."

Background:

