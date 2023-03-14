Ukraine's Defence Forces killed a total of over 160,000 Russian military personnel

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Forces killed around 740 Russian military personnel and destroyed 10 Russian tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 11 drones over the course of the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 160,540 (+740) military personnel,

3,484 (+10) tanks,

6,789 (+15) armoured combat vehicles,

2,519 (+16) artillery systems,

495 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,

260 (+1) air defence systems,

304 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

289 (+0) helicopters,

2,120 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs,

907 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,367 (+13) vehicles and tankers,

256 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!