Germany urges Russia not to limit Black Sea Grain Initiative extension to 60 days

Germany has urged Russia not to limit the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to 60 days.

Source: Christine Hoffmann, spokesperson for the German Federal Government, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

Quote: "We welcome the willingness of both countries [Ukraine and Russia – ed.] to extend this agreement. This is a process that requires constant effort... We call on the Russian leadership to make it possible to extend the agreement for more than 60 days. There should be a permanent opportunity to continue grain exports," Hoffmann said.

Details: For her part, Andrea Sasse, spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, noted that Berlin supports the UN Secretary-General's efforts to extend the grain initiative.

She noted that according to the previous agreements, the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which expires on 18 March, should be automatically extended for a further 120 days if neither party puts forward new conditions.

Türkiye said it would continue negotiations to extend the agreement for 120 days instead of 60.

Russia wants to extend the agreement for 60 days before it expires this week, rather than 120 days as it was previously.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, said that by taking the position of extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative only for 60 days, Russia is violating the agreement.

