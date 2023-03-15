All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany urges Russia not to limit Black Sea Grain Initiative extension to 60 days

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 20:07

Germany has urged Russia not to limit the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to 60 days.

Source: Christine Hoffmann, spokesperson for the German Federal Government, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

Quote: "We welcome the willingness of both countries [Ukraine and Russia – ed.] to extend this agreement. This is a process that requires constant effort... We call on the Russian leadership to make it possible to extend the agreement for more than 60 days. There should be a permanent opportunity to continue grain exports," Hoffmann said.

Details: For her part, Andrea Sasse, spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, noted that Berlin supports the UN Secretary-General's efforts to extend the grain initiative.

She noted that according to the previous agreements, the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which expires on 18 March, should be automatically extended for a further 120 days if neither party puts forward new conditions.

Türkiye said it would continue negotiations to extend the agreement for 120 days instead of 60.

Russia wants to extend the agreement for 60 days before it expires this week, rather than 120 days as it was previously.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, said that by taking the position of extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative only for 60 days, Russia is violating the agreement.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News