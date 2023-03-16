All Sections
Russian prepares to resume Vuhledar offensive – General Staff report

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 18:30
Russia continues preparations to resume the offensive actions on Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 March

Quote: "On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Kamianka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, and Marinka.

It continues preparations to resume the offensive on Vuhledar. Kamianka, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane, Nevelske, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast came under enemy fire."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russians attacked areas around the settlements of Berylivka and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; and Lemishchyne, Kozacha Lopan, Hlyboke, Hatyshche, Budarky, Ambarne, Kamianka and Zapadne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Hrianykivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Verkhnyokamianske and Spirne. Invaders deployed artillery to attack the areas around the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka and Krohmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. 

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to storm the city of Bakhmut. Ukraine’s defenders repelled the Russian attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Hryhorivka. Vasyukivka, Zaliznyanske, Hryhorivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Maiorsk, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.   

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are on the defensive. They attacked the settlements near the contact line. These are Malynivka, Huliapole, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Zaporizhzhia; and Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Vesele, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Zymivnyk, Dniprovske, and the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Russia continues to export looted grain from Ukraine. In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian self-propelled barge loaded with wheat was spotted being transported by hostile tugboats from the seaport.

The forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia Oblast continues. Thus, in the city of Tokmak, the Russian occupation "authorities", together with representatives of the Russian FSB, are threatening local Ukrainians who refused to receive Russian passports with the deportation of their children to the eastern oblasts of the Russian Federation. The parents themselves are threatened with deportation to Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Subjects: Donetsk region
