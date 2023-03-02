All Sections
Russian military says it is developing new type of operation against US "aggression"

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 2 March 2023, 10:16

The Russian Defence Ministry's magazine Voennaya Mysl (Military Thinking) has published an article by Igor Fazletdinov, First Deputy Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces (SMF), saying that Russia is developing a new type of military operations with the use of nuclear weapons in order to counter US "aggression".

Source: Radio Svoboda

Details: The article claims that "the US is losing its leading position in the world" and considers Russia to be the "first to blame" for this. It states that the US is planning to "defeat" Russia in a "strategic (global) multi-area operation". The US allegedly sees the destruction of Russia's deterrent nuclear potential as its ultimate goal.

In addition, it is claimed that the main goal of American military policy is "the military-political or physical elimination of an objectionable regime while preserving the country's territorial, raw material, production and human resources."

The article also reports that "the main resources and tools for countering attempts to implement the aggressive plans of the Pentagon" is a prospective form of strategic use of the Russian Armed Forces which is being actively developed by Russian military specialists and which the authors call "strategic deterrence operation".

According to the Russian officer's article, the American global anti-missile defence system would be suppressed to make it impossible to destroy Russian ballistic missiles in the air during such an operation.

The final stage of the operation is described as inflicting "unacceptable damage" to the US using Russia's nuclear potential.

It is not entirely clear from the text of the article how such an operation differs from operations with the use of nuclear weapons provided for by the current nuclear doctrine.

Background:

  • Following the Russian president's announcement, the Russian parliament voted on 22 February for the law suspending Russia's participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the START treaty, and US President Joe Biden called Russia's move a "big mistake".
  • The Russian side blames the US for its decision to suspend the New START and has given assurances that it is not going to increase its own nuclear arsenal in this regard.

