All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden on Putin's suspension of US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty: 'Big mistake'

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 16:42

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by suspending his country’s participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty. 

Source: AP

Biden spoke to journalists after arriving at the presidential palace in Warsaw for the Bucharest Nine summit.

"It’s a big mistake," Biden said briefly, commenting on Moscow’s decision. 

It was Biden's first comment since Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is "suspending" its participation in the treaty because of US support for Ukraine and accused the United States and its NATO allies of openly working to destroy Russia. 

Background: 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the SORT treaty.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News