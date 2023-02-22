Biden on Putin's suspension of US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty: 'Big mistake'

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by suspending his country’s participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty.

Source: AP

Biden spoke to journalists after arriving at the presidential palace in Warsaw for the Bucharest Nine summit.

"It’s a big mistake," Biden said briefly, commenting on Moscow’s decision.

It was Biden's first comment since Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is "suspending" its participation in the treaty because of US support for Ukraine and accused the United States and its NATO allies of openly working to destroy Russia.

Background:

At a meeting on 22 February, Russia’s Federation Council voted for a law terminating the Russian Federation's participation in the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty.

The day before, Putin announced that Russia would end its participation in the SORT Treaty, but would not withdraw from the treaty.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the SORT treaty.

