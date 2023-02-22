All Sections
Biden on Putin's suspension of US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty: 'Big mistake'

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 15:42
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by suspending his country’s participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty. 

Source: AP

Biden spoke to journalists after arriving at the presidential palace in Warsaw for the Bucharest Nine summit.

"It’s a big mistake," Biden said briefly, commenting on Moscow’s decision. 

It was Biden's first comment since Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is "suspending" its participation in the treaty because of US support for Ukraine and accused the United States and its NATO allies of openly working to destroy Russia. 

Background: 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the SORT treaty.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

