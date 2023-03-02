All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​Russians send saboteur to Rivne Oblast to blow up weapons supply facility

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 2 March 2023, 10:12
​​Russians send saboteur to Rivne Oblast to blow up weapons supply facility

The Security Service of Ukraine has captured a Russian saboteur who was supposed to blow up one of the key targets of the transport system in Rivne Oblast so as to disrupt the supply of foreign weapons.

Source: Press service for the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "His (saboteur's – ed.) main task was to carry out an act of sabotage at one of the key facilities of the transport system of the Regional Centre. In this way, the aggressor hoped to disrupt the supply of foreign weapons to the Defence Forces on the eastern and southern fronts."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that a saboteur from the Russian special services arrived in Ukraine on 19 February under the guise of a resident of one of the European countries. He used an EU passport to cross the state border.

 

The saboteur conducted reconnaissance near a strategic transport route in Rivne Oblast to determine the location for an explosive device.

He secretly surveyed the target, and also observed the frequency of passage of rolling stock. Later, he was supposed to plant explosives in the most vulnerable place of the critical infrastructure facility and blow it up.

 

SSU officers detained the man who has a permanent residence permit in Russia and is one of the Russian agents preparing to commit acts of sabotage.

The detainee was served with a notice of suspicion. The court remanded him in custody.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: